LiveRamp Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.03, revenue of $142M beats by $2.66M

May 24, 2022 4:10 PM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • LiveRamp press release (NYSE:RAMP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $142M (+19.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.66M.
  • Subscription revenue was $116 million, up 22%, and contributed 82% of total revenue.
  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $26 million, up 6%
  • GAAP operating loss was $28 million compared to a GAAP operating loss of $52 million in the prior year period.
  •  “Upon completion of the $150 million buyback, LiveRamp will have returned roughly $1.4 billion of capital to shareholders since the inception of its share repurchase program.” said CEO Scott Howe.
