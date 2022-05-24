Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares closed higher on Tuesday after the communications software provider posted fiscal first-quarter results that beat estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance.

For the period ending April 30, Zoom (ZM) said it earned $1.03 a share, excluding one-time items, on $1.07 billion in revenue, up 12% year-over-year.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts expected Zoom (ZM) to earn 87 cents a share on $1.07 billion in sales.

Zoom (ZM) shares closed up more than 5.5% to finish at $94.41.

For the second-quarter, Zoom (ZM) said it expects to earn between 90 and 92 cents a share, on revenue of around $1.12 billion, while analysts had forecast the company to earn 87 cents a share, on $1.1 billion in sales.

Zoom (ZM) also raised its full-year earnings guidance, saying it now expects earnings per share for the 2023 fiscal year to be between $3.70 and $3.77 a share, compared to a previous outlook of between $3.45 and $3.51 a share.

Revenue is still forecast to be between $4.53 billion and $4.55 billion, compared to estimates of $4.54 billion.

Ark Invest and Cathie Wood purchased slightly less than 100,000 shares of the California-based Zoom (ZM) on Monday.