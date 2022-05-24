Chinook Therapeutics commences underwritten public offering of common stock

May 24, 2022
  • Biopharmaceutical company Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
  • In lieu of common stock, the company will also offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase shares.
  • KDNY intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares offered in the public offering at a price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • The net proceeds from the offering are intended to be used to continue the phase 3 ALIGN and phase 2 AFFINITY trials of atrasentan, fund a phase 3 clinical trial of BION-1301, continue development of CHK-336 and prepare for the potential commercial launch of atrasentan.
  • The company has not provided any assurance on whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
  • SVB Securities, Cantor and William Blair are joint book-running managers, while Wedbush PacGrow is the lead manager.
