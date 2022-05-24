Nordstrom soars after raising guidance in retail sector shocker

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) soared in after-hours trading after breaking apart from retail peers by raising full-year guidance. The outlook was a shocker with many mall chains warning on slowing consumer spending trends.

Sales increased 18.7% during Q4 and gross merchandise value increased 19.6% versus the same period a year ago.

Nordstrom banner net sales were up 23.5% and Nordstrom Rack sales rose 10.3% while continuing to show sequential improvement towards pre-pandemic sales levels.

Digital sales in the fourth quarter rose 18.7% to account for 39% of total sales.

Gross profit increased 190 basis points to 32.8% of sales compared with the same period in fiscal 2021.

The department store operator's inventory position at the end of the quarter was up 23.7%. Approximately one-quarter of the change in inventory levels was due to pull-forward of Anniversary Sale receipts.

Nordstrom (JWN) finished the quarter with $1.3B in liquidity including $484M in cash and the full $800M available on its revolving line of credit.

Looking ahead, Nordstrom (JWN) expects revenue growth of 6% to 8% vs. a prior forecast for +5% to +7%. EPS of $3.20 to $3.50 is anticipated vs. $3.15 to $3.50 prior view and $3.17 consensus. A leverage ratio of approximately 2.5X is expected by year-end. Nordstrom (JWN) also authorized a $500M share buyback program.

CEO update: "We are focused on more effectively balancing inventory with demand while increasing efficiency throughout our network and delivering newness and selection to our customers."

Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) jumped 11.22% in after-hours trading. Macy's (M) gained 3.80% and Dillard's (DDS) rose 6.45%.