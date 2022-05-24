Precious metals miners provided a refuge from broader stock market losses on Tuesday, as continued high inflation points to further problems in the U.S. economy.

A pair of new surveys - the S&P flash U.S. services index and flash U.S. manufacturing index - showed businesses expanding in May at the slowest pace in months, and new home sales in April fell for the fourth straight month, plunging to the lowest levels since the pandemic.

Comex gold for June delivery (XAUUSD:CUR) ended +1% at $1,865.40/oz, while July silver (XAGUSD:CUR) closed +1.6% at $22.06/oz, with both metals reaching their best settlement values since May 6.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GDX), (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SIVR), (SLV)

Some of the major mining shares showed strong gains: (NEM) +2.3%, (GOLD) +2.8%, (AEM) +2.4%, (KGC) +2.4%, (AUY) +3.4%, (IAG) +3.1%.

"Gold should remain supported as inflationary pressures weigh further, China's COVID situation remains a big unknown, and corporate America continues to slash outlooks," Oanda's Edward Moya said.

"The weaker dollar has helped gold break back above its 200-day average... and we're not yet convinced the greenback has seen a low," City Index analyst Matt Simpson said.

The dollar, a rival safe-haven asset to gold, has been falling alongside a drop in U.S. Treasury yields from multi-year peaks, with aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve already priced in.