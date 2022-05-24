Amdocs to acquire UK's Mycom for ~$188M cash consideration

May 24, 2022 4:31 PM ETAmdocs Limited (DOX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Software and services provider (NASDAQ:DOX) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire U.K.-based Mycom OSI for a cash consideration of ~$188M.
  • The board of Amdocs has approved the transaction.
  • The transaction, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, is expected to be completed in FQ4.
  • Mycom revenue, expected to be immaterial in Fiscal 2022, is set to add less than 1% to total revenue on an annualized basis.
  • The impact on Amdocs' non-GAAP EPS is expected to be neutral in Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2023.
  • Source: Press Release
