Toll Brothers GAAP EPS of $1.85 beats by $0.25, revenue of $2.2B beats by $80M

May 24, 2022 4:35 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Toll Brothers press release (NYSE:TOL): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.85 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $2.2B (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Net signed contract value was $3.1 billion, up 1% compared to FY 2021’s second quarter; contracted homes were 2,874, down 18%.
  • Backlog value was $11.7 billion at second quarter end, up 35% compared to FY 2021’s second quarter; homes in backlog were 11,768, up 16%.
  • Home sales gross margin was 24.1%, compared to FY 2021’s second quarter home sales gross margin of 21.9%.
  • The Company ended its FY 2022 second quarter with approximately $535.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.6 billion at FYE 2021 and $671.4 million at FY 2022’s first quarter end.
  • Stock up 3.4% after hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.