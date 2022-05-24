Toll Brothers GAAP EPS of $1.85 beats by $0.25, revenue of $2.2B beats by $80M
May 24, 2022 4:35 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Toll Brothers press release (NYSE:TOL): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.85 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $2.2B (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Net signed contract value was $3.1 billion, up 1% compared to FY 2021’s second quarter; contracted homes were 2,874, down 18%.
- Backlog value was $11.7 billion at second quarter end, up 35% compared to FY 2021’s second quarter; homes in backlog were 11,768, up 16%.
- Home sales gross margin was 24.1%, compared to FY 2021’s second quarter home sales gross margin of 21.9%.
- The Company ended its FY 2022 second quarter with approximately $535.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.6 billion at FYE 2021 and $671.4 million at FY 2022’s first quarter end.
- Stock up 3.4% after hours.