21Vianet Group GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.01, revenue of $259.57M beats by $7.47M
May 24, 2022 4:44 PM ETVNET Group, Inc. (VNET)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 21Vianet Group press release (NASDAQ:VNET): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $259.57M (+22.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.47M.
- As of March 31, 2022, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments was RMB3.36 billion.
- For the full year of 2022, the Company expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB7,450 million to RMB7,750 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of RMB1,975 million to RMB2,125 million. The above outlook remains unchanged from the previously provided estimates.
- Shares +1.95%.