ShiftPixy CFO Domonic Carney to go on leave, Manuel Rivera named acting CFO
May 24, 2022 4:48 PM ETShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY)AXHBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) on Tuesday said its board had agreed to grant a requested leave of absence to its CFO Domonic Carney.
- PIXY said it had promoted its VP of accounting, Manuel Rivera, to the position of treasurer and acting CFO, effective immediately.
- Carney also resigned as treasurer and CFO of PIXY's sponsored (SPAC) Industrial Human Capital (AXH), as part of AXH’s transition from a SPAC to an operating company.
- ShiftPixy's director of finance, Gabriel Rodriguez, has been appointed as treasurer and CFO of Industrial Human Capital, effective immediately.
- PIXY stock earlier closed -5.1% at $0.33. AXH stock closed marginally higher.