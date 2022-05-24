ShiftPixy CFO Domonic Carney to go on leave, Manuel Rivera named acting CFO

May 24, 2022 4:48 PM ETShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY)AXHBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) on Tuesday said its board had agreed to grant a requested leave of absence to its CFO Domonic Carney.
  • PIXY said it had promoted its VP of accounting, Manuel Rivera, to the position of treasurer and acting CFO, effective immediately.
  • Carney also resigned as treasurer and CFO of PIXY's sponsored (SPAC) Industrial Human Capital (AXH), as part of AXH’s transition from a SPAC to an operating company.
  • ShiftPixy's director of finance, Gabriel Rodriguez, has been appointed as treasurer and CFO of Industrial Human Capital, effective immediately.
  • PIXY stock earlier closed -5.1% at $0.33. AXH stock closed marginally higher.
