Oppenheimer adopts stock buyback program for up to 550K class A shares

May 24, 2022 4:48 PM ETOppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

iQoncept/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oppenheimer's (NYSE:OPY) board has authorized the middle market investment bank to acquire up to 550K shares of its class A non-voting common stock, representing about 4.6% of its class A shares outstanding, the company said on Tuesday.
  • The authorization supplements the 71,893 shares remaining under its previous share repurchase program. The new stock buyback program is expected to continue indefinitely.
  • Earlier this year, SA contributor Value Investment Principals took a look at the company's dividend yield and share repurchases.
