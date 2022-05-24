Oppenheimer adopts stock buyback program for up to 550K class A shares
May 24, 2022 4:48 PM ETOppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oppenheimer's (NYSE:OPY) board has authorized the middle market investment bank to acquire up to 550K shares of its class A non-voting common stock, representing about 4.6% of its class A shares outstanding, the company said on Tuesday.
- The authorization supplements the 71,893 shares remaining under its previous share repurchase program. The new stock buyback program is expected to continue indefinitely.
- Earlier this year, SA contributor Value Investment Principals took a look at the company's dividend yield and share repurchases.