U.S. Well stock rises 7.3% after winning electric pressure pumping services contract

May 24, 2022 5:01 PM ETU.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) said on Tuesday it had finalized a contract with one of the largest exploration & production producers in the U.S. to provide electric pressure pumping services.
  • (USWS) rose 7.3% after the bell.
  • Under the agreement, the company will build Nyx Clean Fleet to support its client's development program in Texas for a term of 18 months beginning early in the third quarter.
  • "With the execution of this agreement, all four of U.S. Well Services' newbuild Nyx Clean Fleets are contracted to high quality E&P customers," said Kyle O'Neill, the Company's CEO.
  • Late last month, the company had promoted Kyle O'Neill to president and CEO.
