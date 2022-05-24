U.S. Well stock rises 7.3% after winning electric pressure pumping services contract
May 24, 2022 5:01 PM ETU.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) said on Tuesday it had finalized a contract with one of the largest exploration & production producers in the U.S. to provide electric pressure pumping services.
- (USWS) rose 7.3% after the bell.
- Under the agreement, the company will build Nyx Clean Fleet to support its client's development program in Texas for a term of 18 months beginning early in the third quarter.
- "With the execution of this agreement, all four of U.S. Well Services' newbuild Nyx Clean Fleets are contracted to high quality E&P customers," said Kyle O'Neill, the Company's CEO.
- Late last month, the company had promoted Kyle O'Neill to president and CEO.