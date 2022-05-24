Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares are perking up around 5% in Tuesday afterhours trading, as the homebuilder's second-quarter earnings topped average analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, the company is expecting deliveries of 11K-11.5K units in 2022, compared with 11.25K-12K in the previous forecast.

It also sees average delivered price per home of $890K-910K vs. $875K-895K in the prior view.

As for Q2, EPS of $1.85 beat the average Wall Street estimate of $1.60 and jumped from $1.01 in the year-ago period. Revenue of $2.2B also exceeded the consensus of $2.12B and increased from $1.84B in Q1 2021.

Home sales gross margin of 24.1% as of April 30 gained from 21.9% as of April 30, 2021.

Q1 income from operations was $281.7M, or 12.4% of total revenues, up from $184.4M, or 9.6% of total revenues in Q1 a year ago.

Q1 debt-to-capital ratio of 38.1% remained unchanged from the first quarter, though down from 40.2% in Q4 2021.

“While demand is still solid, over the past month it has moderated from the unprecedented pace of the past two years as buyers adapt to higher mortgage rates and other macro-economic conditions," said CEO and Chairman Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. "However, the many fundamental drivers of housing demand remain firmly in place. These include favorable demographics, the significant imbalance between the supply and demand for homes, and migration trends. We believe these factors will support a healthy housing market over the long term."

Conference call on May 25 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In March, J.P. Morgan upgraded Toll Brothers to Neutral.