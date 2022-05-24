EnerSys Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETEnerSys (ENS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $872.18M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.