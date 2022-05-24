Raymond James client AUA falls in April due to equity market decline

May 24, 2022

  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) saw client assets under administration slip 6% in April to $1.18T, driven by declines in the equity markets, Chair and CEO Pau Reilly said Tuesday.
  • On a Y/Y basis, clients AUA increased 5%.
  • Private Client Group AUA of $1.13T fell 6% M/MN and rose 5% Y/Y.
  • Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts were $638.3B, down 6% M/M and up 8% Y/Y.
  • Financial assets under management of $181.9B dropped 6% from March and fell 2% from April 2021.
  • Raymond James Bank net loans of $28.5B increased 2% from the prior month and 23% from the same month a year ago.
  • Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $73.9B fell 3% from March and rose 20% from April 2021.
  • “Investment banking pipelines are healthy, but M&A and underwriting activity has slowed significantly across the industry due to geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties," Reilly said.
