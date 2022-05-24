Raymond James client AUA falls in April due to equity market decline
May 24, 2022 5:11 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) saw client assets under administration slip 6% in April to $1.18T, driven by declines in the equity markets, Chair and CEO Pau Reilly said Tuesday.
- On a Y/Y basis, clients AUA increased 5%.
- Private Client Group AUA of $1.13T fell 6% M/MN and rose 5% Y/Y.
- Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts were $638.3B, down 6% M/M and up 8% Y/Y.
- Financial assets under management of $181.9B dropped 6% from March and fell 2% from April 2021.
- Raymond James Bank net loans of $28.5B increased 2% from the prior month and 23% from the same month a year ago.
- Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $73.9B fell 3% from March and rose 20% from April 2021.
- “Investment banking pipelines are healthy, but M&A and underwriting activity has slowed significantly across the industry due to geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties," Reilly said.
- Previously (April 27), Raymond James Financial (RJF) non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 missed by $0.09, revenue of $2.67B was in line