May 24, 2022 5:12 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) saw its fiscal Q2 2022 GAAP net income increase ~14% to $340M ($0.97 per share) helped by a modest increase in revenue.
  • Although the company beat consensus on the bottom line, revenue of $1.6B, a 5% year-over-year increase, missed on the top line.
  • In the company's largest segment, the Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group, revenue rose 2% to $896M compared to FQ2 2021.
  • The Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab Groups had year-over-year revenue increases of, respectively, 14% and 7%.
  • Total costs and expenses were nearly flat year over year at ~$1.2M.
  • Looking ahead, full-year revenue is expected between $6.67B and $6.73B, while FY 22 non-GAAP EPS was boosted to an estimate of $4.86 to $4.93 per share.
