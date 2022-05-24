Williams-Sonoma Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.89 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.