Safe Bulkers Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.07M (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.