U.S.-traded Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares closed -12.5% in Tuesday's trading, including its dividend payout, after Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro fired CEO Jose Mauro Ferreira Coelho after little more than a month on the job, renewing fears of political intervention at the company in a presidential election year.

Bolsonaro fired Coelho after Petrobras (PBR) refused to sell fuels at a discount to consumers, warning it would lead to diesel shortages, Reuters reported earlier.

The president also called for the election of a new board at the state-controlled company, opening the way to a full executive shake-up.

Petrobras (PBR) lost an estimated $40B during the previous decade when then-President Dilma Rousseff pursued price controls and state intervention in Brazil's economy.

"We are turning back the clock to the Dilma days," Marcelo de Assis, head of Latin American upstream research at Wood Mackenzie, told Bloomberg. "They may stop paying dividends because of fuel price policy."

"The new CEO faces a tough dilemma: How to preserve his own job while following the company’s policies and without jeopardizing Brazil’s fuel availability?" BTG Pactual analysts said. "The real test is yet to come."

The Bolsonaro administration did little to quell subsidy fears on Tuesday, as the president's chief of staff said the government's biggest concern is recurring fuel price increases.

The CEO move followed speculation over Coelho's fate after Bolsonaro sacked his Energy Minister two weeks ago after Petrobras raised diesel prices.