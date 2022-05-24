Abbott to release 300K cans of baby formula produced at Michigan plant

May 24, 2022

Families Struggle To Find Baby Formula As Shortage Worsens Across The Nation

Nathan Howard/Getty Images News

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) will release 300K cans of its EleCare baby formula produced at the same Michigan plant that has come under scrutiny but were not included in a recall earlier this year.
  • The U.S. FDA late Tuesday afternoon said the cans will be provided to individuals on a case-by-case basis. The agency noted that the EleCare products will undergo enhanced microbiological testing prior to shipment.
  • The FDA also said that U.K-based Kendal Nutricare is sending ~2M cans of its Kendamil formula to the U.S. with the first cans arriving on shelves in early June.
  • Earlier Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission said it has launched an inquiry into the formula shortage.
