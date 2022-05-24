Abbott to release 300K cans of baby formula produced at Michigan plant
May 24, 2022 5:28 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Abbott (NYSE:ABT) will release 300K cans of its EleCare baby formula produced at the same Michigan plant that has come under scrutiny but were not included in a recall earlier this year.
- The U.S. FDA late Tuesday afternoon said the cans will be provided to individuals on a case-by-case basis. The agency noted that the EleCare products will undergo enhanced microbiological testing prior to shipment.
- The FDA also said that U.K-based Kendal Nutricare is sending ~2M cans of its Kendamil formula to the U.S. with the first cans arriving on shelves in early June.
- Earlier Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission said it has launched an inquiry into the formula shortage.