Silver Wolf Exploration announces up to C$600K non-brokered private placement financing
May 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETSilver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (SWLFF)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Silver Wolf Exploration (OTCQB:SWLFF) announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 4M units at C$0.15 per unit.
- The aggregate gross proceeds will be up to C$600K.
- The exploration company may increase the size of the offering, subject to TSX Venture Exchange's approval.
- Each unit comprises of 1 common share and 1 non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase 1 additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 at any time up to 18 months following the date of issuance.
- The securities issued may be subject to a 4-month and a day "hold period" from the dates of distribution.
- The net proceeds will be used for financing the ongoing exploration work on the Ana Maria property in Mexico, as well as for general working capital needs.
- Source: Press Release