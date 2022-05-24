Ternium (NYSE:TX) is set to spend 1.3B reais (~$269M) to refurbish one of two blast furnaces at its steel mill in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The project is said to have already started to be analyzed as the equipment's life cycle, of 2.5M metric tons/year of capacity, is set to end in 2024.

Ternium (TX) is producing ~4.5M tons/year at the Rio de Janeiro unit, with a good part of the output being exported, according to the report.

The plans come at a time when Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas (OTC:USNMY), in which Ternium shares a controlling interest, also plans to renovate the largest blast furnace at its Ipatinga plant in Minas Gerais state.

Ternium (TX) offers significant upside from Latin American growth tailwinds and higher steel prices, Stocks Telegraph writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.