API oil inventories bullish, relative to DOE expectations for Wednesday
May 24, 2022 5:38 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute "API" reported crude inventories rose 0.6mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.7mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing fell 0.7mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories fell 4.2mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.6mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories fell 1.0mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 0.9mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a draw of 4.6mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.4mb.
- The API figures are bullish, relative to DOE expectations (USO)(XLE).