Dolphin Entertainment receives second Nasdaq non-compliance letter
May 24, 2022 5:47 PM ETDolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) said on Tuesday it had received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market related to its delayed filing of quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
- The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the company said.
- The company had reported earlier that it had failed to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31.
- The Company has until June 20 to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance.