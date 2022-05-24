As Wall Street struggled for direction after a rebound the previous day, the major U.S. equity averages finished mixed on Tuesday. A late rebound allowed the Dow to finish higher, while the Nasdaq posted a decline of 2.4%.

The slide among tech stocks was encouraged by warning from Snap (NYSE:SNAP), which sparked a sector-wide retreat in the digital advertising space. Meta Platforms (FB), Pinterest (PINS), The Trade Desk (TTD) and Roku (ROKU) all showed notable losses as well.

Fisker (FSR) represented another standout decliner. Shares of the EV maker staged a double-digit percentage retreat on news of a planned equity-sale program.

Meanwhile, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) tumbled almost 30%, becoming the latest casualty from the retail sector. The drop followed the release of a surprise quarterly loss.

Looking at some of the day's biggest gainers, America's Car-Mart (CRMT) climbed on earnings news. Meanwhile, Consolidated Edison (ED) added to recent gains to set a fresh 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

A disappointing forecast from Snap (SNAP) prompted selling throughout the digital advertising space, as investors questioned when the social media industry would find its footing after a series of disappointing results.

SNAP warned that the recent deterioration in the economy had undermined its previous forecast, delivered just about a month ago. The company said it now no longer expected to reach the low end of its prior guidance range.

Weighed down by the warning, SNAP plummeted 43% on the day. Other social media stocks retreated as well. Meta Platforms (FB) dropped 8%, while Pinterest (PINS) cratered nearly 24%.

Casting a wider net, other stocks related to digital advertising also came under pressure. The Trade Desk (TTD) fell 19% and Roku (ROKU) declined about 14%.

Standout Gainer

The release of financial figures prompted buying in America's Car-Mart (CRMT). A Street-beating bottom line sent the stock higher by 31%.

The used car dealer reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' consensus by nearly 30%. The company also exceeded projections with its revenue figure, reporting a total that rose 26% from last year to reach $352M.

CRMT finished the session at $99.98, an advance of $23.52. The rally took the stock off a 52-week low of $72.50 reached earlier this week.

The stock also reached its highest level since early March.

Standout Loser

Fisker (FSR) endured substantial selling pressure after announcing a plan to sell $350M in stock. Based on the news, the stock dropped 13%.

FSR said it would raise up to $350M through an at-the-market equity program, which allows the sale of Class A common stock at its discretion and from time to time.

With current shareholders worried about the impact of dilution, FSR retreated $1.41 on the session. The stock closed at $9.61.

The slide reversed some of the gains the stock posted in mid-May. Shares are hovering above a 52-week low of $8.04 reached about two weeks ago. FSR has dropped about 42% since the end of last year.

Notable New High

With investors skeptical about the overall market lately, defensive stocks have come into fashion. This includes utilities, which represented one of the best performing sectors on Tuesday.

Carried higher by this wave, Consolidated Edison (ED) advanced another 3%, extending its 52-week high. Shares have climbed for three straight sessions, helped earlier this week by an analyst's upgrade.

On Monday, Guggenheim raised its rating on ED to Neutral from Sell, saying that testimony in a New York rate case lowers the risk for the stock.

During Tuesday's action, the stock set an intraday 52-week high of $100.48. Overall, ED has advanced about 18% so far in 2022.

Notable New Low

In another massive drop for a high-profile retailer, shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) fell off a cliff following the release of its latest quarterly report. With the chain of clothing stores reporting a surprise loss for its latest quarter, the stock dropped almost 29%.

ANF announced a quarterly net loss of about $16.5M, compared to a profit of $41.8M last year. The firm's non-GAAP loss came in at $0.27 per share, while analysts were predicting a profit of $0.36 per share.

The company blamed its red ink on higher-than-expected freight and product costs.

Hurt by the results, ANF plunged by $7.64 to finish the session at $19.09. During the day, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $18.31.

Tuesday's retreat added to the weakness seen during the general retail selloff of the last few days. The stock has fallen for five consecutive sessions, dropping about 40% over the past week.

