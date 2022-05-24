Varda Space Industries orders fourth photon spacecraft from Rocket Lab for in-space manufacturing
May 24, 2022 5:55 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Varda Space Industries will procure a fourth Photon spacecraft.
- The deal follows on a previous bulk-order by Varda in August 2021 for three Photon spacecraft from Rocket Lab.
- "Rocket Lab’s Photon bus is a great compliment to Varda's in-space manufacturing and hypersonic re-entry logistics service. Rocket Lab shares Varda's vision to build an in-space economy to improve life on Earth and beyond. We look forward to working with Peter and the team at Rocket Lab as we grow our businesses and work to expand the bounds of humankind." said Varda CEO Will Bruey.