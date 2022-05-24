New Jersey recreational marijuana a hit with $24M in sales in first month
May 24, 2022
- Sales of recreational cannabis reached ~$24.2M in New Jersey in the first month of dispensary transactions (April 21-May 21).
- In the first three days alone, the Garden State saw more than $3.5M in sales.
- Overall, there were 212,433 adult-use cannabis transactions at dispensaries, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission reported.
- On Tuesday, the commission also approved applications for 11 new retailers to operate recreational dispensaries in the state.
- Publicly traded multi-state operators that are or plan to engage in adult-use marijuana sales in New Jersey: Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRDF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH); TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF); and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF).
