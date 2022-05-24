Stripe joins forces with OpenNode to let merchants convert payments into bitcoin

May 24, 2022 5:57 PM ETStripe (STRIP), BTC-USDTWTR, USDC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bitcoin - Crypto Currency Wallet On A mobile Phone

ersinkisacik/iStock via Getty Images

  • San Francisco-based fintech Stripe (STRIP) will let merchants instantly convert incoming fiat payments into bitcoin (BTC-USD) through payments infrastructure platform OpenNode's app, according to a twitter post Tuesday.
  • Moreover, businesses will be able to convert a fixed percentage of each Stripe (STRIP) payment into bitcoin (BTC-USD), or they can manually convert any amount into BTC, according to Stripe's website.
  • OpenNode's "app gives businesses a simple and secure way to convert incoming payments to Bitcoin in real time, automatically or on demand,” said Josh Held, head of strategy at OpenNode, as quoted by CoinDesk.
  • The new app is set to launch on the Strike App Marketplace in the matter of weeks, CoinDesk reported.
  • The move came shortly after Stripe (STRIP) rolled out a feature to let Twitter (TWTR) users get paid in stablecoin USDC (USDC-USD).
  • In February, OpenNode raised $20M to build up its bitcoin payments infrastructure.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.