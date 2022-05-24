Stripe joins forces with OpenNode to let merchants convert payments into bitcoin
May 24, 2022 5:57 PM ETStripe (STRIP), BTC-USDTWTR, USDC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- San Francisco-based fintech Stripe (STRIP) will let merchants instantly convert incoming fiat payments into bitcoin (BTC-USD) through payments infrastructure platform OpenNode's app, according to a twitter post Tuesday.
- Moreover, businesses will be able to convert a fixed percentage of each Stripe (STRIP) payment into bitcoin (BTC-USD), or they can manually convert any amount into BTC, according to Stripe's website.
- OpenNode's "app gives businesses a simple and secure way to convert incoming payments to Bitcoin in real time, automatically or on demand,” said Josh Held, head of strategy at OpenNode, as quoted by CoinDesk.
- The new app is set to launch on the Strike App Marketplace in the matter of weeks, CoinDesk reported.
- The move came shortly after Stripe (STRIP) rolled out a feature to let Twitter (TWTR) users get paid in stablecoin USDC (USDC-USD).
- In February, OpenNode raised $20M to build up its bitcoin payments infrastructure.