Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) -8.4% post-market on Tuesday, perhaps in reaction to comments from CEO Tim Duncan that the company is interested in acquiring new production, according to Reuters.

"The majors are going to decarbonize and we want to be available for the right M&A deal at the right spot," Duncan reportedly said at Talos' (TALO) analyst day, adding that the company would consider opportunities around Brazil and West Africa.

While many onshore oil and gas companies have restrained spending and growth to focus instead on shareholder returns, Duncan said Talos (TALO) is "not running away from" expanding its oil business.

Talos Energy (TALO) also is expanding through carbon capture and sequestration facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast; it just closed on a joint venture with Chevron to expand the Bayou Bend CCS project.