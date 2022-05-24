Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) CEO Eileen Drake is said to have offered to end her battle with Chairman Warren Lichtenstein and resign as CEO in exchange for a $48 million payment.

Drake submitted the proposal through her lawyers to Lichtenstein, according to a person familiar with the matter. The settlement offer included a five-year consulting agreement that would stretch the payment over the period.

Drake is currently entitled to a $25 million payment if there is a change in control at the company, according to a regulatory filing. Under Drake's proposal, a reconstituted board could appoint Mark Tucker, Aerojet’s former chief operating officer, as its new CEO.

The latest update in the proxy battle comes as Lichtenstein and Drake are involved in a trial that started in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday. Lichtenstein last Wednesday said he planned to install Tucker as CEO if he won the proxy war.

Aerojet declined to comment to Seeking Alpha on the latest news.

The story was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

Lichtenstein, who collectively with his affiliates owns 5.5% of the AJRD's shares, has been engaged in a proxy fight with the company and the sides have been trading lawsuits against each other.

The proxy battle between the company and Lichtenstein came after the FTC filed a lawsuit in late January to block Lockheed Martin's (LMT) $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet (AJRD). Lockheed terminated the deal in February.