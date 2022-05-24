Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has picked its lead spokesperson. The company has named Nathaniel Brown chief corporate communications officer.

Brown had led global corporate communications for Discovery before the company's merger with WarnerMedia that went into effect in April.

He'll be responsible for global communications operations as well as media relations.

He had joined Discovery in 2019 after seven years at 21st Century Fox and News Corp.

"He is a doer, who has brought consistent leadership and been a terrific partner to Zas and the entire management team," says WBD's David Leavy.