McDonald's said expected to win proxy fight with Carl Icahn

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is said expected to win a proxy fight with activist Carl Icahn that started over his claims over the fast food chain's treatment of pregnant pigs.

McDonald's (MCD) appears to have retained two board seats that Icahn was challenging with two board candidates, according to a WSJ report, citing early vote tallies ahead of Thursday's annual meeting.

The report comes after proxy advisory firm ISS last week issued a recommendation in support of the board of director nominees on the McDonald's (MCD) slate.

Icahn began his fight with McDonald's (MCD) in February in when he nominated two board members in a dispute with the company over its treatment of pigs.

Icahn urged McDonald's to stop using pork that is sourced from gestation crates, something that he first brought up with the fast food giant around 2012.

Icahn is not stopping with McDonald's. In late March he also targeted Kroger (KR) and nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board in his push for better treatments of pigs.

Earlier this month Icahn urged large index-fund managers, especially ones focused on ESG, to get on board with his fight against McDonald's.