A mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has rocked the nation, with at least 19 children and two adults slaughtered during the attack. The 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, killed his grandmother before heading to the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle that he had purchased on his birthday, hinting on social media that "the kids should watch out" ahead of the attack. The gun control debate has resumed following the massacre, with efforts to change any U.S. gun policies waxing and waning in Congress in the years since Sandy Hook.

Statement: "As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby. When in God's name we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done," President Biden said in a televised speech. "I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage. I spent my career as a senator and vice president working to pass common sense gun laws. We can't prevent every tragedy, but we know they work and have positive impact. The gun manufacturers spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons, which make them the most and largest profit. For God's sake, we have to have the courage to stand up to the industry. It's time to turn this pain into action."

While Democrats have repeatedly tried to enact new gun-control measures, like universal background checks and a renewed assault weapons ban, the restrictions have failed to make their way into legislation. Last year, the House also passed a pair of bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases and close the loophole for private and online sales, though it wasn't able to clear the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the evenly divided Senate. Strong Republican opposition has derailed the measures, saying the laws would do little to prevent most of these tragedies and would compromise the Constitutional right of Americans to bear arms. Instead, they advocate for more security on school grounds and better tools to deal with a growing mental health crisis, as well as arming more law-abiding citizens and preventing guns from getting into the hands of criminals.

On the move: Fear of gun control is sending some firearm shares higher in the premarket session. Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) +2.5%, Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) +1%, Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) +2.9%, Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) +1.1%, AMMO (POWW) +2.5% and Olin Corporation (OLN).