Verrica stock crashes 59% as FDA again declines to approve viral skin disease drug VP-102

Verrica Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock fell ~59% premarket on May 25 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve the company's medicine VP-102 to treat a viral skin disease called molluscum contagiosum (MC).

MC is caused by a poxvirus that leads to small raised growths on the skin that may appear anywhere on the body. The condition can resolve within six to 12 months on its own but may take up to four years as well, as per the CDC.

The FDA declined the company's new drug application (NDA) citing deficiencies identified at a general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) that makes Verrica's bulk solution drug product.

Verrica said that Sterling has been put under an Official Action Indicated (OAI) status by the FDA after a reinspection of the CMO by the U.S. drug regulator in February.

Verrica added that it was informed by Sterling of the OAI on May 20.

According to FDA website, after an inspection the U.S. drug regulator decides if areas evaluated are in compliance with applicable laws and regulations and if any action has to be taken. An OAI means regulatory and/or administrative actions will be recommended.

Verrica said that in the FDA's Complete Response Letter (CRL) the only deficiency listed was the one related to Sterling being on OAI and that the CRL did not identify any other deficiencies.

The company added that none of the issues identified by FDA during the reinspection were specific to the manufacturing of VP-102.

Verrica noted that FDA had completed its review of the NDA and product label was ready to be communicated, except for Sterling’s classification status.

In September 2021, The FDA had declined to approve the company's initial NDA for VP-102, in part, due to a deficiency related to the agency's inspection of Sterling, not specifically related to the manufacturing of VP-102.

