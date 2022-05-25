The boom in the housing market is reversing quickly and there is likely further to fall.

April new home sales sank nearly 17% to 591K, the government said Tuesday, well below the 750K economists expected.

"The plunge in new home sales to less than 600K in April came a month earlier than we expected, but it was always just a matter of timing, given the collapse in mortgage applications since the turn of the year," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson wrote. "And we doubt this marks the floor for new home sales, because mortgage applications are still falling, and they usually lead sales."

In addition to the drop in new home sales, lumber futures (LB1:COM), considered a lead indicator, are down more than 30% in the last month, while homebuilder equities (NYSEARCA:XHB) (ITB) have underperformed the S&P (SPY), off more than 30% year to date.

"US housing is its least affordable in forty years, per our US housing ‘misery’ index," eToro strategist Ben Laidler said. "This combines the 20% surge in average house prices with a over decade high 5%+ 30-yr fixed mortgage rate."

People "who had previously applied for a mortgage are now having second thoughts," Shepherdson said. "No one wants to be the last buyer in a market heading south. That said, new home prices are still rising, but the rate of increase probably is starting to slow."

Systemic risk and the Fed: "A sharpening US housing slowdown will keep dampening consumer confidence and the ‘wealth effect,’ but with little systemic risk given the strength of household balance sheets," Laidler said.

"Housing is c.17% of US GDP, split between construction and remodeling at 5%, and housing services, which includes rental payments, at 12%. The slowdown will ease Fed inflation concern, with housing a huge 30% CPI basket weight, and take pressure off the aggressive hiking cycle," he added.

"Housing punches far above its weight as a driver of how markets and the media think about the economy, so these data - and the next few home sales and construction reports, at least - will put pressure on the Fed to pivot to 25bp rate hikes quite soon," Shepherdson said.

"With inflation set to fall quite sharply over the next few months, and payroll growth likely to slow, we think July is in play, and our base case for September is 25bp."

This morning, homebuilding stocks are mostly rising premarket after Toll Bros. breezed past Wall Street estimates.