Pfizer to provide all patented medicines at nonprofit price in 45 low income countries
May 25, 2022 5:29 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is going to provide all its patented medicines and vaccines available in the U.S. or EU on a not-for-profit basis to 45 lower-income countries.
- The company launched an initiative called ‘An Accord for a Healthier World' and committed to provide 23 medicines and vaccines that treat infectious diseases, certain cancers, and rare and inflammatory diseases.
- Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi, Senegal and Uganda are the first five countries to commit to join the Accord.
- Pfizer said that, with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, it is advancing work to develop vaccine to prevent Group B Streptococcus (GBS), which is a leading cause of stillbirth and newborn mortality in low-income countries. They are also discussing opportunities to support Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine development.
- "As we learned in the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout, supply is only the first step to helping patients. We will work closely with global health leaders to make improvements in diagnosis, education, infrastructure, storage and more,"
- Pfizer noted that as it launches new medicines and vaccines, those products will also be included in the Accord portfolio on a not-for-profit basis.