Chinook Therapeutics stock slides on $105M equity offering
May 25, 2022 5:33 AM ETChinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares have slid 7% pre-market after the biopharmaceutical company priced its $105M share and warrant offering.
- The offering consists of 6,428,572 shares of common stock priced at $14/share. Underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock.
- In addition, and in lieu of common stock, Chinook is offering to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,071,428 shares of common stock at $13.9999/pre-funded warrant
- Gross proceeds are expected to be $105M. Net proceeds will support the firm's phase 3 ALIGN and phase 2 AFFINITY trials of atrasentan, fund a phase 3 clinical trial of BION-1301, continue development of CHK-336 and prepare for the potential commercial launch of atrasentan. The remainder of the net proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close around May 27, 2022.