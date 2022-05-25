Palantir inks global enterprise deal with Stellantis
May 25, 2022 5:45 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), STLABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has forged a global enterprise deal with automotive maker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA).
- As part of the deal, Stellantis (STLA) will deploy the software firm's Foundry operating system across its brands, business functions and plant locations. The implementation will help accelerate its digital transformation into a sustainable mobility tech company, scale marketing and sales efforts, speed deliveries and improve supply chain performance.
- The deal expands Palantir's previous relationships with Stellantis' founding companies to a global, enterprise-wide license across the company's ecosystem and 14 automotive brands.
- PLTR shares plunged earlier this month on mixed Q1 performance and weak outlook.
- Shares are marginally down pre-market, but have slipped ~60% YTD