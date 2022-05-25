Cheetah Mobile receives NYSE notice related to delayed Form 20-F filing
May 25, 2022 5:51 AM ETCheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) has received an NYSE notification related to the delayed filing of its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC.
- The internet firm is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file the report.
- The delay is primarily due to the restrictive measures associated with the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in China.
- The company was not able to file the 2021 Form 20-F by May 17, 2022, as extended from the original due date of May 2, 2022 pursuant to the Form 12b-25 submitted to the SEC on April 29, 2022.
- The NYSE will now closely monitor the status of the company's late filing and related public disclosures for up to a six-month period from the due date of the annual report.