Cheetah Mobile receives NYSE notice related to delayed Form 20-F filing

May 25, 2022 5:51 AM ETCheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) has received an NYSE notification related to the delayed filing of its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC.
  • The internet firm is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file the report.
  • The delay is primarily due to the restrictive measures associated with the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in China.
  • The company was not able to file the 2021 Form 20-F by May 17, 2022, as extended from the original due date of May 2, 2022 pursuant to the Form 12b-25 submitted to the SEC on April 29, 2022.
  • The NYSE will now closely monitor the status of the company's late filing and related public disclosures for up to a six-month period from the due date of the annual report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.