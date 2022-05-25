Prudential names Manulife exec as Group CEO
May 25, 2022 5:56 AM ETPrudential plc (PUK)MFCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) appointed Anil Wadhwani as Group CEO, effective February 25, 2023.
- The company said Wadhwani will join from Manulife (MFC), where he served as president & CEO, Manulife Asia. Prior to that he spent 25 years with Citi in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the U.S., in several consumer financial services roles.
- Wadhwani's annual salary will be ~HK$12.28M, among other compensation items.
- Wadhwani's appointment is subject to regulatory approval from the Hong Kong Insurance Authority, the company said in a May 25 press release.
- Prudential added that Mark FitzPatrick, interim group CEO, will continue to lead the business and will help Wadhwani in his transition.
- The company added that Nic Nicandrou, CEO, Asia and Africa will be leaving to seek opportunities.
- Prudential noted that with the announcement of the appointment of a permanent Group CEO, the role of CEO, Asia and Africa will cease.