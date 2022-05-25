Fed watchers ready to parse over latest minutes release

Any Fed talk these days is put under the microscope as the central bank embarks on a tightening cycle in its fight against inflation. It was only three weeks ago that the FOMC hiked rates by 50 bps for the first time since 2000, meaning minutes from the May meeting will be released later Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Investors will particularly be watching for any new details and discussions from the officials, which have pledged to raise borrowing costs until it has fully tamed inflation.

On watch: References to "financial conditions" and changed language surrounding the projected path of inflation and risks to the Fed's forecasts. The speed and extent of monetary policy tightening, as well as potential sales of mortgage-backed securities and the shrinking of the central bank's balance sheet. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has previously used the words "soft" and "softish landing" when referring to engineering the way out of the current inflation situation, but last week he referenced a "bumpy landing" that could lead to "some pain."

A series of 50-basis-point rate hikes are now expected over the next several months, triggering fears that the increases could send the world's largest economy into recession. Cooling signals were on full display on Tuesday as new homes sales dropped almost 17% M/M in April due to rising mortgage rates and property prices. It's also making markets a lot more volatile, with the uncertainty translating into outsized losses and rally attempts over on Wall Street.

Commentary: "A slowing economy doesn't mean that the Fed should shift from being hawkish to dovish, but it does raise the question of how much a given level of rates causes activity to slow," noted Standard Chartered strategist Steve Englander. "If the economy is already below potential and is responding to rates of three to six months ago, the slowdown has further to go. The path of rate hikes could be flattened while still putting downward pressure on demand."