Neurocrine Biosciences to repurchase $179.4M of 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024
May 25, 2022 6:05 AM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) plans to repurchase ~$179.4M aggregate principal amount of its existing 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.
- It entered into separate, privately negotiated transactions with certain holders of the notes to repurchase ~$179.4M of notes at an aggregate repurchase price of an amount of cash estimated to be the sum of (i) ~$224.0M, (ii) an amount based in part on the trading price of the company's common stock and (iii) accrued and unpaid interest.
- The transaction is expected to close over a period ending on June 14, 2022.
- Upon these repurchases, ~$201.8M aggregate principal of the 2024 Notes will remain outstanding, from an initial principal balance of $517.5M.
- CFO Matt Abernethy stated, "Given our balance sheet flexibility, we have now reduced our convertible debt levels by approximately 60% over the past two years in an effort to minimize dilution for our shareholders. Our capital allocation priorities remain focused on growing INGREZZA and advancing our mid-to-late-stage clinical programs."