Neurocrine Biosciences to repurchase $179.4M of 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024

May 25, 2022 6:05 AM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) plans to repurchase ~$179.4M aggregate principal amount of its existing 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.
  • It entered into separate, privately negotiated transactions with certain holders of the notes to repurchase ~$179.4M of notes at an aggregate repurchase price of an amount of cash estimated to be the sum of (i) ~$224.0M, (ii) an amount based in part on the trading price of the company's common stock and (iii) accrued and unpaid interest.
  • The transaction is expected to close over a period ending on June 14, 2022.
  • Upon these repurchases, ~$201.8M aggregate principal of the 2024 Notes will remain outstanding, from an initial principal balance of $517.5M.
  • CFO Matt Abernethy stated, "Given our balance sheet flexibility, we have now reduced our convertible debt levels by approximately 60% over the past two years in an effort to minimize dilution for our shareholders. Our capital allocation priorities remain focused on growing INGREZZA and advancing our mid-to-late-stage clinical programs."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.