Dycom Industries GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.57, revenue of $876.3M beats by $96.9M

May 25, 2022 6:10 AM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Dycom Industries press release (NYSE:DY): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.57.
  • Revenue of $876.3M (+20.5% Y/Y) beats by $96.9M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $63.7 million

  • Outlook: The Company expects contract revenues for the quarter ending July 30, 2022 to increase mid-teens to 20% as a percentage of contract revenues as compared to the quarter ended July 31, 2021. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues is expected to range from in-line to modestly higher for the quarter ending July 30, 2022 as compared to the quarter ended July 31, 2021. 

