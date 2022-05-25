Beam Global GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.06, revenue of $3.77M beats by $0.42M
May 25, 2022 6:15 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Beam Global press release (NASDAQ:BEEM): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $3.77M (+175.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.42M.
- System deliveries 250% higher Y/Y.
- Pipeline grew to a new record of over $100M.
- “We continue to make advances across all areas of our business with new records in revenues, product deliveries and, perhaps most importantly, pipeline,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam. “Deliveries and new opportunities in the quarter came from government and commercial sectors and we anticipate strong continued growth from both. Operationally we are more efficient and producing product at a faster rate than at any time in our history. Our acquisition of a battery technology company makes us unique in the industry and will, I believe, further improve our efficiency and profitability. Improving our gross margins at a time of historically high inflation is a powerful testament that our cost management efforts are paying off. The combination of all these factors bodes well for an excellent 2022 for Beam Global.”