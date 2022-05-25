Nano One Materials to acquire JMBM Canada for C$10.25M
May 25, 2022
- Nano One Materials (OTCPK:NNOMF) has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Candiac, Québec-based sustainable technologies provider, Johnson Matthey Battery Materials (JMBM Canada), for C$10.25M.
- The acquisition is fully funded and is on a cash-free, debt-free basis. It will cover JMBM Canada's team, its 2,400 ton per annum capacity LFP battery production facility in Candiac, equipment, land and other assets.
- The transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2022, subject to JMBM Canada fulfilling contractual commitments and certain other customary closing conditions.