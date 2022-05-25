Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures move lower ahead of Fed minutes

Stock index futures are down Wednesday as investors wait for the details of the last Fed meeting.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.7%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.5% are lower after seeing small gains overnight.

"The S&P 500's closing loss (on Tuesday) leaves it +1.03% week to date as it tries to avoid an 8th consecutive weekly decline for just the third time since our data starts in 1928," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Typical defensive sectors utilities, staples, and real estate drove the intraday recovery, so even with the broad index off the day’s lows, the decomposition points to continued growth fears."

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 basis point to 2.75%, while the 2-year is down 1 basis point to 2.51%.

The Fed minutes arrive at 2 p.m. ET.

"A commitment to a measured pace of tightening and an awareness of slowing inflation and slowing growth should be evident," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "There may be some interest in what happens after the summer, with Fed President Bostic implying a pause may be possible."

With "investors growing more worried about growth and less worried about inflation, fed funds futures (on Tuesday) took out -11.5bps of expected tightening by the December meeting, and saw terminal fed funds futures pricing next year close below 3.00% for the first time in two week."

Before the opening bell, April durable goods numbers arrive. Economists are looking for a 0.6% rise in headline and core orders, down from March.

"Companies have been investing in automation (it is one of the things that is helping to keep wage costs subdued)," Donovan said. "Consumers are slowing their demand for durable goods, however, as the stockpile of savings dissipates."

Yesterday showed more evidence of a rapidly slowing housing market, but that could be good for the market if it nudges the Fed to ease off the pedal.