Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) said it secured a contract with an undisclosed country to supply its smallpox vaccine to meet the country's requirements for vaccinating people at risk for monkeypox in the short to medium term.

The Denmark-based company's stock rose +10.02% to DKK189.3 on May 25 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker BAVA.

The smallpox vaccine MVA-BN is sold as Imvanex in Europe, as Jynneos in the U.S. and under the name Imvamune in Canada. The vaccine is approved for use against monkeypox in the U.S. and Canada.

The company added that it is currently in talks with several other governments to supply the vaccine as monkeypox cases have been reported in over 15 countries.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed but Bavarian said the order will positively impact its financial guidance for 2022.

Outlook:

Bavarian raised its expectations for 2022 and now expects revenue to be between DKK1.3B and DKK1.5B, previously expected between DKK1.1B and DKK1.4B.

EBITDA loss expected in the range of DKK1B to DKK1.2B, compared to prior estimate of a loss between DKK1B and DKK1.3B.

The company said cash and cash equivalents at year-end now expected between DKK1.1B and DKK1.2B, previous estimate range of DKK1B and DKK1.2B.

Bavarian noted that the outlook reflects investments in research and development being made in 2022 to advance its two lead product candidates: a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and a booster vaccine against COVID-19 into phase 3 trials.