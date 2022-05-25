Ryanair Group (NASDAQ:RYAAY) expects summer travel traffic surging back to within 5% of 2019 trends.

The Irish ultra low cost carrier’s CEO Michael O'Leary told Reuters on Wednesday that bookings bookings appear to be growing nicely into the summer and should reach up to 95% of traffic in 2019 for the period between June and August. For May, O’Leary indicated load factor is already 92% of the figure observed three years ago.

"Bookings over the last number of weeks have continued to strengthen – both the numbers are strengthening and average fares being paid through the summer are rising," he told the outlet.

He added that travel to the warm locales in southern Europe are seeing the most significant bounce-backs

In regards to a weakening consumer, O’Leary agreed that a recession for Europe is likely coming due in the near term. However, he pointed to recent work from home trends as a factor fueling savings rates and allowing even a weaker consumer to foot the bill for a flight. In fact, Ryanair (RYAAY) is likely a more popular carrier in this context.

Finally, he addressed fuel cost increases. O’Leary indicated that 80% of its fuel is hedged at $70 a barrel through March of 2023. This offers the airline a significant competitive advantage in his view as increasing fuel costs send fares soaring.

