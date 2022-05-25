Express Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 in-line, revenue of $450.79M beats by $15.05M, raises FY2022 outlook

May 25, 2022 6:49 AM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Express press release (NYSE:EXPR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 in-line.
  • Revenue of $450.79M (+30.4% Y/Y) beats by $15.05M.
  • Q2 Outlook: Comparable sales to increase mid-single digits; Gross margin rate to increase approximately 100 basis points; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 45% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Comparable sales to increase 8% - 10%; Gross margin rate to increase at least 100 basis points; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 45% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets' Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.14 to $0.20 vs. consensus of $0.12; Capital expenditures of $50M - $55M.
