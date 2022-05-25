Anheuser-Busch InBev is expected to see digital investments pay off

Deutsche Bank reiterated its bullish view on Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) as it pointed to breakthroughs on the digital side of the business.

Analyst Mitch Collett and team said they believe the Bees and Ze Delivery digital platforms are beginning to show signs that they can help the beer giant become a faster growth, higher returns business.

"While some incremental revenue streams - such as marketplace - likely come at a lower margin we believe asset turn is already beginning to drive ROIC higher. In addition, ABI is gaining valuable market data, improving its customer relationships and, at some point, there may be cost/margin benefits as digital customer relationships require less headcount."

Looking at the share price, BUD is noted to be trading at a discount to European staples, despite growing evidence that Anheuser-Buch InBev (BUD) is becoming a higher growth, higher return on capital business. The firm thinks the share price gap can close.

Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating on BUD.

Shares of BUD fell 0.36% in premarket action and are down 12.80% on a year-to-date basis.