Target hospitality President and CEO Brad Archer agrees to remain in positions through 2025
May 25, 2022 6:58 AM ETTarget Hospitality Corp. (TH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) President and CEO Brad Archer has agreed to remain in his positions and continue serving as member of the Company's Board of Directors through June 30, 2025.
- "We appreciate Brad's decision to extend his tenure with the Company and help guide it through its next phase of evolution and growth. This is a mutually beneficial partnership that is aligned around the common goals of maximizing value for our shareholders, delivering exceptional service to our customers, and creating more opportunities for our talented employees to thrive. Speaking on behalf of the entire Board, we are excited and energized by the path ahead." said Stephen Robertson, Chairman